AI tools accelerate India's microdrama production but monetisation lags

AI isn't just behind the scenes, it's helping viewers too. ZEE5's Clips feature uses AI to identify engaging moments in films and shows and turn them into short, vertical videos for mobile viewing.

EloElo Group's Story TV has introduced Dolphin AI through a phased early-access program to maintain consistency across characters, settings, and other story elements, while potentially making some content less expensive to produce.

KadhaiShorts currently uses AI mainly for visual effects and is exploring dubbing, subtitles, translation, and language adaptation.