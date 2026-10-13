AI tools accelerate India's microdrama production but monetisation lags
AI is quietly reshaping India's booming microdrama scene.
Studios like Bullet Microdrama now use smart tools (think Trinetra's Trishul for script scoring and Rudra for character creation) to speed up production and make shows more engaging.
Still, even with these high-tech upgrades, turning faster workflows into bigger audiences and profits isn't always simple.
ZEE5, EloElo and KadhaiShorts use AI
AI isn't just behind the scenes, it's helping viewers too. ZEE5's Clips feature uses AI to identify engaging moments in films and shows and turn them into short, vertical videos for mobile viewing.
EloElo Group's Story TV has introduced Dolphin AI through a phased early-access program to maintain consistency across characters, settings, and other story elements, while potentially making some content less expensive to produce.
KadhaiShorts currently uses AI mainly for visual effects and is exploring dubbing, subtitles, translation, and language adaptation.
Creativity crucial despite projected market growth
Even with all this tech, human creativity is still at the heart of microdramas.
The industry could grow from ₹2,300 crore in FY26 to a massive ₹23,500-25,500 crore by FY32, but keeping viewers hooked as content explodes will take more than just algorithms.