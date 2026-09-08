AI track 'I'm Back' mimics Eminem, tops 100,000 YouTube views
An AI-made track called I'm Back, which sounds uncannily like Eminem, is blowing up on YouTube right now.
Dropped in early September 2026 and already over 100,000 views strong, the nearly 12-minute song has tricked plenty of listeners into thinking it's the real deal, even though it's just AI at work.
Salaeva's AI track outranks Eminem songs
This AI track is now featured prominently in a search for "Eminem" on YouTube, even outranking his actual songs like "Superman" and the original "I'm Back."
The creator, Milana Salaeva, uses AI tools for music and added a disclaimer saying it's unofficial, but since it's easy to miss, lots of people got confused.
The whole thing has raised ongoing copyright concerns about AI-generated music and what "real" music means when anyone can use AI to mimic artists so convincingly.