AI track 'I'm Back' mimics Eminem, tops 100,000 YouTube views

This AI track is now featured prominently in a search for "Eminem" on YouTube, even outranking his actual songs like "Superman" and the original "I'm Back."

The creator, Milana Salaeva, uses AI tools for music and added a disclaimer saying it's unofficial, but since it's easy to miss, lots of people got confused.

The whole thing has raised ongoing copyright concerns about AI-generated music and what "real" music means when anyone can use AI to mimic artists so convincingly.