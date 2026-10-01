Workers' body opposes BMC's 570% entertainment tax hike demand

Gupta told the portal: "Gaikwadji said that the entertainment tax hike had been proposed in 2017, but they wanted to implement it now. I was told that when films are earning hundreds and thousands of crores, the tax can be levied. But I explained to him that out of 98 movies, only two may be earning such profits."

The AICWA has been vocal in its opposition to this move, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reconsider the decision.