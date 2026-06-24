'Love & War' crew death: Body demands FIR against Bhansali
What's the story
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a First Information Report (FIR) against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the production house, and others responsible for the death of a crew member on the sets of Love & War. The worker, identified as carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav (42), reportedly died from an electric shock while shooting at Royal Pump Studio near Film City in Mumbai on June 17. However, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has disputed this account.
Demands made
AICWA demands ₹1cr compensation for Yadav's family
In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AICWA has demanded an FIR against Bhansali and others. The association called for a "thorough, impartial and high-level investigation" into the incident. They have also sought ₹1 crore in compensation for Yadav's family, along with employment or financial assistance for his widow and long-term financial support for his two daughters' future security.
Safety concerns
AICWA raises concerns about workplace safety
AICWA's letter to the CM, per an NDTV report, highlighted serious concerns about workplace safety on film sets. They stated: "Had the required safety measures been strictly implemented and enforced, this tragic incident could possibly have been avoided." The association has also urged the Maharashtra government to stop all shooting activities at the location until a comprehensive safety audit is completed and mandatory safety norms are certified by relevant authorities.
Incident details
Gupta alleges similar worker fatalities during past Bhansali productions
Gupta alleged that Yadav's death was caused by a part of the set structure or roof collapsing, injuring several other workers as well. He also cited past incidents on Bhansali's sets, claiming similar worker fatalities during the making of Devdas and Padmaavat. The production house has yet to respond to AICWA's demands.