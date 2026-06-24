'Love & War' crew death: Body demands FIR against Bhansali

Demands made

AICWA demands ₹1cr compensation for Yadav's family

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AICWA has demanded an FIR against Bhansali and others. The association called for a "thorough, impartial and high-level investigation" into the incident. They have also sought ₹1 crore in compensation for Yadav's family, along with employment or financial assistance for his widow and long-term financial support for his two daughters' future security.