AICWA demands FIR and ₹1cr after 'Love and War' collapse
Entertainment
A worker, carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav, allegedly lost his life when a set collapsed during filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Love and War in Mumbai.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is pushing for an FIR against Bhansali and the production team, along with ₹1 crore compensation for Yadav's family.
AICWA asks CM to probe Bhansali
AICWA has written to Maharashtra's chief minister, asking for a full investigation into the incident.
They're also highlighting past safety lapses on Bhansali's sets (like Devdas and Padmaavat) and want filming halted until proper safety checks are done.
Support for Yadav's widow and daughters is part of their demands.
So far, Bhansali's team hasn't responded.