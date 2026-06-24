AICWA demands FIR and ₹1cr after 'Love and War' collapse

AICWA asks CM to probe Bhansali

AICWA has written to Maharashtra's chief minister, asking for a full investigation into the incident.

They're also highlighting past safety lapses on Bhansali's sets (like Devdas and Padmaavat) and want filming halted until proper safety checks are done.

Support for Yadav's widow and daughters is part of their demands.

So far, Bhansali's team hasn't responded.