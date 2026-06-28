Film body demands FIR against director over Satendra Soni's allegations
What's the story
Actor Satendra Soni, who played a crucial role in Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies, has accused a director of threatening him after he asked for his pending payment. The actor shared an emotional video on social media detailing the incident. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has since urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to take action and file an FIR against the director and producer involved.
Association's statement
AICWA shared the details in a note
AICWA shared a note on X, saying, "Actor Satendra Soni...has publicly alleged that he was called to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh for a film shoot." "According to him, despite working for 8 days, he was not paid his agreed remuneration. He stated that he received only an advance of ₹50,000 and further alleged that he was threatened by the film's producer and director."
Statement
'Government of Madhya Pradesh should take immediate cognizance'
The note further read, "Many workers and artists allege that they are called for film shoots with promises of work, but later face delays or denial of payment and are allegedly subjected to intimidation when they demand their rightful dues." "This is not a minor matter. The Government of Madhya Pradesh should take immediate cognizance of this issue and ensure a fair and impartial investigation."
Twitter Post
Here's AICWA's detailed statement
Actor Satendra Soni, who appeared in Laapataa Ladies, has publicly alleged that he was called to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, for a film shoot. According to him, despite working for 8 days, he was not paid his agreed remuneration. He stated that he received only an advance of ₹50,000… pic.twitter.com/TwwmrtD2Xf— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) June 28, 2026
Actor's video
What are Soni's allegations?
In his emotional video, Soni said, "I had a total of 10 days' job of shooting. After 7-8 days, they didn't pay me anything." "When I asked about payment, I was told to pack up. Pushpendra (the director) started threatening me and said, 'You check out from the hotel in 10 minutes, you should not be seen in the hotel, or else we will kill you.'"
Industry exploitation
The actor also alleged abuse from the director's wife
Soni further added, "His wife Pragati Chauhan, who was the heroine of the movie, also scolded and hurled dirty abuses at me." "I was very scared and, as I started checking out of the hotel in fear. Shreedhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma also came with me." Soni has been a part of several popular Hindi projects like Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and the Netflix show Hello Bachhon. He played Chhotu in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.