Film body demands FIR against director over Satendra Soni's allegations

Actor's video

What are Soni's allegations?

In his emotional video, Soni said, "I had a total of 10 days' job of shooting. After 7-8 days, they didn't pay me anything." "When I asked about payment, I was told to pack up. Pushpendra (the director) started threatening me and said, 'You check out from the hotel in 10 minutes, you should not be seen in the hotel, or else we will kill you.'"