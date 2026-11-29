AICWA wants Netflix's 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' banned
Netflix is facing a threatened protest from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) over its upcoming Pakistani series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
AICWA wants the government to block the show's release and promotions in India, saying Netflix ignored warnings about streaming Pakistani content.
They're also calling for legal action against Netflix India's CEO and other officials found responsible, and a complete ban on all sources of Pakistani content in India, including Pakistani celebrities' social media accounts and YouTube channels.
FWICE threatens Netflix work stoppage
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also warned Netflix that it could halt work on the platform's productions across India if the series goes live in India.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reminded Netflix about a 2025 advisory on Pakistani content.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq's novel and starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is set to premiere December 4.