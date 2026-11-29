Netflix is facing a threatened protest from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) over its upcoming Pakistani series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

AICWA wants the government to block the show's release and promotions in India, saying Netflix ignored warnings about streaming Pakistani content.

They're also calling for legal action against Netflix India's CEO and other officials found responsible, and a complete ban on all sources of Pakistani content in India, including Pakistani celebrities' social media accounts and YouTube channels.