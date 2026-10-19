AICWA warns Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plan could close Maharashtra cinemas
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is speaking out against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to raise entertainment taxes by up to 570%.
AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta met with Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, warning that such a steep hike could make movie tickets pricier, drive away audiences, and put serious financial pressure on theaters.
Gupta warns 570% hike risks shutdowns
Gupta also reached out to other state officials, asking for help to protect cinemas across Maharashtra.
He shared that "I told them that if this 570% hike is implemented, then the ticket price will increase, which will lead people to go to theaters less. In turn, theaters will suffer huge losses and shut down."
The association is urging the government to drop the proposal so cinemas can keep running without extra burdens.