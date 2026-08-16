Did you know 'Khakee's shocking twist was kept from Aishwarya?

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Santoshi explained his decision by saying, "Whenever a lead character is portraying a negative role, they always have a backstory justifying them. Like their mother was cruel."

However, that wasn't the case for Khakee. "There's no justification. She (Mahalakshmi) is bad. Period."

He also revealed that even other lead actors were kept in the dark about Mahalakshmi's true intentions until halfway through the shoot.