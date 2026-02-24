Ajay Devgn resumes shooting for 'Golmaal 5' amid threats
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty has started filming Golmaal 5 at Film City, Mumbai, after gunshots were fired outside his Juhu home.
Security is tight on set, but the vibe is all about bringing back the fun—Ajay Devgn returns as Gopal, and fans can expect the signature chaos of this hit comedy series.
'Golmaal 5': Cast, plot, release date
The Golmaal franchise has been a favorite since 2006 and has already raked in over ₹600 crore.
This time, Ajay Devgn teams up with Akshay Kumar for their sixth film together, alongside familiar faces like Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.
Also, Shetty cleared up rumors—Golmaal 5 isn't a remake; it's an original story aiming for a big-screen release in early 2027.