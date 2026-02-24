Ajay Devgn resumes shooting for 'Golmaal 5' amid threats

'Golmaal 5': Cast, plot, release date

The Golmaal franchise has been a favorite since 2006 and has already raked in over ₹600 crore.

This time, Ajay Devgn teams up with Akshay Kumar for their sixth film together, alongside familiar faces like Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

Also, Shetty cleared up rumors—Golmaal 5 isn't a remake; it's an original story aiming for a big-screen release in early 2027.