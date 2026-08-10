Ajay Devgn to host 'Crime Patrol'?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to make his hosting debut with the popular crime series Crime Patrol, reported IANS. A source close to the development revealed that he has already shot for 15 episodes. The decision on having him continue with the rest of the series will depend on audience response and TRPs.
Co-hosting
Rajesh Tailang to host additional episodes
The source also revealed that actor Rajesh Tailang has been brought on board to host additional episodes of the upcoming season.
The final count of episodes for him is still undecided and will depend on the audience's reaction to Devgn's hosting debut.
This new development marks a significant shift for the long-running crime franchise, which has been synonymous with actor Anup Soni for many viewers.
Speculation
Devgn hinted at the announcement on Sunday
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Devgn shared a cryptic video on his social media account, hinting at an upcoming announcement.
He said in the video, "Sometimes, there are things that bother us from the inside. And today, there is a truth before us that I am stunned by. I will bring it to you soon."
However, he did not directly indicate that this announcement was related to Crime Patrol.
Past roles
Devgn's past roles as a cop
Devgn, who has played police and law-enforcement characters in films like Gangaajal and the Singham franchise, will bring a different star presence to the crime format.
He is also working on the multistarrer comedy Golmaal 5 and the action-adventure film Ranger, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.