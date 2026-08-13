Ajay Devgn not replacing Anup Soni in 'Crime Patrol'?

The source told the outlet, "Ajay Devgn has definitely not replaced Anup Soni as the host of Crime Patrol."

"Ajay has come on board as a Special Host and will be seen hosting only a select few episodes."

"The makers of Crime Patrol 2026 were keen to have Ajay on board as he is one of the country's most popular stars and a highly recognizable face among Indian audiences."

"Ajay, too, liked the idea."