Ajay Devgn not replacing Anup Soni in 'Crime Patrol'?
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's recent announcement as the host of Crime Patrol 2026 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV sparked rumors that he was replacing long-time host Anup Soni. However, a report by Bollywood Hungama has debunked these claims, stating that Devgn will only be a Special Host for select episodes.
Source statement
Makers wanted Devgn on board due to his popularity
The source told the outlet, "Ajay Devgn has definitely not replaced Anup Soni as the host of Crime Patrol."
"Ajay has come on board as a Special Host and will be seen hosting only a select few episodes."
"The makers of Crime Patrol 2026 were keen to have Ajay on board as he is one of the country's most popular stars and a highly recognizable face among Indian audiences."
"Ajay, too, liked the idea."
New host
Primary host identity kept under wraps
The source further revealed that there will be a primary host for the episodes not featuring Devgn.
"The makers, however, are keeping the identity of this host under wraps for now. An announcement is expected in the days to come."
The new season of Crime Patrol will premiere on August 31 at 10:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
Actor's statement
'I hope and believe that I can help...'
In a statement, Devgn said, "Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers."
He added that the show has created a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers.
"As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear," he added.