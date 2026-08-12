Anup Soni supports Ajay Devgn's 'Crime Patrol' hosting stint
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to make his television debut as the host of Sony TV's popular show, Crime Patrol. The show will premiere a new season on August 31, with Devgn narrating stories based on real-life crimes. Former host Anup Soni, who was associated with the show for over a decade, has expressed his support for Devgn's new role.
Soni's statement
Soni grateful for audience support and love
Soni, who hosted Crime Patrol from 2010 to 2021, told Variety India that he is grateful for the love and support he received from the audience.
He said, "I don't have much to say on this. I have had a long and very special association with Crime Patrol, and I am grateful for all the love and affection the audience has given me over the years."
Soni's wish
'I am sure he will bring his own style'
When asked about Devgn's stint, Soni said, "I am a big fan of Ajay Devgn and have also had the opportunity to share the screen with him in films like Prakash Jha's 'Gangaajal' and 'Apaharan.'"
"I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective to the show. I wish the team all the very best for the new season."
New chapter
Highlights of the upcoming 'Crime Patrol' season
Devgn's foray into television is a significant milestone for the long-running crime series, which has been on air since 2003.
The upcoming season, titled Crime Patrol 2026 - Crime Ka Current Season, will feature fresh stories and delve into how crime has evolved over time.
Devgn has already completed shooting for 15 episodes of this new season.
Show's history
Other actors who have hosted 'Crime Patrol'
While Soni is the most recognizable face of Crime Patrol, he isn't the only actor to have hosted it.
The show has also been hosted by Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.
The initial season of Crime Patrol aired in 2003 and ran for nine seasons with over 2,000 episodes.