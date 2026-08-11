Ajay Devgn to make TV debut with 'Crime Patrol'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will make his television debut by hosting the upcoming season of Crime Patrol, confirmed Bollywood Hungama. The show, which has previously been hosted by Anup Soni, will feature Devgn's voice and presence as he narrates stories inspired by real-life cases that have rocked the nation. He has already shot for 15 episodes of the new season, titled Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current Season.
Actor's statement
Devgn hopes to drive awareness among viewers
Devgn said, "Coming together with a show like (this) feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers."
"The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them."
"As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help...audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear."
Future plans
Rajesh Tailang will also host some episodes
Devgn's long-term role in Crime Patrol will depend on audience response and viewership numbers.
If the audience likes him as a host and the show gets good ratings, he'll continue for the rest of the series.
Apart from Devgn, Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang will also host some episodes of the upcoming season. His role will depend on how viewers respond to Devgn's episodes.
Show history
Other actors who have hosted 'Crime Patrol'
While Soni was the primary host of Crime Patrol for many years, other actors have also hosted episodes.
These include Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni, and Ashutosh Rana.
The new season will be called Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current Season and will premiere on August 31 at 10:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.