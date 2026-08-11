Ajay Devgn to make TV debut with 'Crime Patrol'

Devgn said, "Coming together with a show like (this) feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers."

"The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them."

"As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help...audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear."