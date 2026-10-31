Ajay Devgn moves HC against FDA notice in Vimal case

The FDA argued that Vimal is closely linked to Pan Masala, a banned product in Maharashtra, making such promotions surrogate advertising.

Under Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, public figures are responsible for the products they endorse and cannot claim ignorance.

The actors were asked to provide agreements and other documents to show that Vimal Elaichi is a distinct product in the market, not surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala or tobacco products.