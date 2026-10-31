Ajay Devgn moves HC against FDA notice in Vimal case
What's the story
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has challenged the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) notice regarding his endorsement of Vimal Elaichi pan masala in the Bombay High Court. Under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, the FDA had issued notices to several actors, including Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan. The notice demanded an immediate stop to advertisement participation, removal of promotional material from digital platforms, and submission of due diligence details before endorsing the product.
Legal proceedings
What is the case against actors?
The FDA argued that Vimal is closely linked to Pan Masala, a banned product in Maharashtra, making such promotions surrogate advertising.
Under Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, public figures are responsible for the products they endorse and cannot claim ignorance.
The actors were asked to provide agreements and other documents to show that Vimal Elaichi is a distinct product in the market, not surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala or tobacco products.
Dispute escalation
Actors denied Pan Masala endorsement
The actors denied endorsing Pan Masala and maintained they only promoted cardamoms.
However, following an investigation by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Nasrin Mazumdar, the FDA concluded the actors are still liable.
The matter has now been sent for adjudication under the Joint Commissioner, where they could face penalties of up to ₹10 lakh.
Devgn has now approached the court for relief.
Regulatory response
FDA to present its side in court
FDA officials have said they will present their side in court once the matter arises.
They added that ahead of the pre-Diwali festive season, the regulatory crackdown has already deterred celebrities from endorsing food items, including chocolates.
The action against the actors is part of a wider enforcement drive by the Maharashtra FDA against gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine.
Brand backlash
Akshay Kumar stepped back from Vimal Elaichi endorsement in 2022
This is not the first controversy involving the chewing elaichi brand.
In 2022, actor Akshay Kumar was widely criticized for appearing in an advertisement for the brand alongside Khan and Devgn, prompting him to apologize on social media and step back from the endorsement.
He also said he would contribute the entire endorsement fee toward a worthy cause.