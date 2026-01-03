Ajay's 'De De Pyaar...2' to hit Netflix on January 9
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2, which released in theaters on November 14, 2025, is set to make its digital debut. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 9, 2026. This comes nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release and follows the standard OTT window. The movie explores the challenges of age-gap relationships in Indian society.
Film synopsis
'De De Pyaar De 2' plot and cast details
In De De Pyaar De 2, Devgn reprises his role as Ashish Mehra, a middle-aged NRI investor. The sequel shifts the focus from Ashish's relationship with his ex-wife and younger girlfriend to Ayesha's (Rakul Preet Singh) family and their reaction to her relationship. R. Madhavan plays Ayesha's father, who struggles to accept her relationship. Gautami Kapoor plays Ayesha's mother, while Meezaan Jafri plays Adi, Ayesha's childhood friend and the "ideal" match her parents want for her.
Film evolution
'De De Pyaar De 2' marks a shift in tone
Unlike the first film, Tabu does not feature in the sequel, marking a shift in character dynamics. The narrative leans heavily on awkward conversations and humorous misunderstandings, keeping the tone mostly light. Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ranjan and Ankur Garg under T-Series Films and Luv Films banners.