'De De Pyaar De 2' to stream on Netflix

Ajay's 'De De Pyaar...2' to hit Netflix on January 9

By Isha Sharma 03:35 pm Jan 03, 202603:35 pm

What's the story

Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2, which released in theaters on November 14, 2025, is set to make its digital debut. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 9, 2026. This comes nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release and follows the standard OTT window. The movie explores the challenges of age-gap relationships in Indian society.