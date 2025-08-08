'Ajey' blocked by CBFC: Court asks why

Court shot down idea of needing NOC from Adityanath

The producers called out the CBFC for delaying approval, pointing out that over 500 people rely on timely certification for their work.

The judges also shot down the idea that filmmakers need a No Objection Certificate from Adityanath himself.

This case is bigger than just one movie—it spotlights how political topics in films are handled in India and could shape future rules around creative freedom and censorship.