'Ajey' blocked by CBFC: Court asks why
The Bombay High Court has told India's film board (CBFC) to clearly spell out what scenes or lines made them deny certification to "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi," a movie about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The court wants the board's objections by August 11 and a final decision on the film by August 13.
Court shot down idea of needing NOC from Adityanath
The producers called out the CBFC for delaying approval, pointing out that over 500 people rely on timely certification for their work.
The judges also shot down the idea that filmmakers need a No Objection Certificate from Adityanath himself.
This case is bigger than just one movie—it spotlights how political topics in films are handled in India and could shape future rules around creative freedom and censorship.