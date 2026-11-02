Ajith Kumar's 'Dare Devil' launched; to co-star Sreeleela, Unni Mukundan
What's the story
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran have taken their second consecutive film, Dare Devil, to the floors. The project was launched on Monday with a pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew (Kumar was absent, though). The production house had announced the shoot date on social media ahead of the schedule.
Film details
'Dare Devil': Kumar's 64th film
Dare Devil is Kumar's 64th film, known as AK64 before its title was revealed.
The first-look poster showed the actor in a white suit and wine-red sunglasses, with the title design using a dice motif to hint at chance and unpredictability.
Shalini, Kumar's wife and former actor, is producing the film under Bravehearts Production. She led the launch event earlier today.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast and crew
The film also stars Sreeleela, Parthiban, and Unni Mukundan.
The technical team comprises editor Vijay Velukutty, cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar, and sound designer Suren.
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is working with Kumar for the fourth time after Vivegam, Vedalam, and Vidaamuyarchi.
Actor's return
Kumar's return to films after break
Dare Devil marks Kumar's return to films after a break to focus on racing.
The actor was recently spotted at Silverstone in the UK, where he participated in the Michelin Le Mans Cup on September 12.
His appearance at the event drew widespread attention online.