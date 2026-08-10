Ajith Kumar to team up with director Shankar?
What's the story
Ajith Kumar is reportedly likely to collaborate with director Shankar for an upcoming project. The news comes after the recent announcement of his next film Dare Devil (earlier titled AK64). Touring Talkies reported that the collaboration will happen after Kumar wraps up Dare Devil and Mankatha 2. The budget and script for this new venture are said to align with Shankar's vision.
Project delay
What's the status of 'Velpari'?
Shankar's next film was expected to be Velpari, a high-budget, ambitious venture.
However, it seems that this project may face delays.
Notably, neither Kumar nor Shankar have confirmed the reported collaboration so far.
Shankar last helmed Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, released in 2025.
Film details
More about Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil'
Meanwhile, Kumar's next film, Dare Devil, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.
This marks their reunion after Vedhalam and Vidaamuyarchi.
The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and will reportedly be a family entertainer with elements of surprise for audiences.
It was earlier slated to begin production in early 2026 but may now start in September under the banner of Brave Hearts Productions.
Recent release
Kumar's recent projects and future collaborations
Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly, directed by Ravichandran.
The film, which also starred Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das, follows Kumar as a former underworld figure known as Red Dragon.
He is also expected to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu on a new project, possibly Mankatha 2.