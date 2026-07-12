Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma glow with love in wedding photos

Reception plans

A look at Kapoor's career and upcoming reception details

A grand reception is expected to be held in Mumbai on Sunday. However, details about the venue and guest list are still under wraps. Kapoor comes from a family with deep industry roots; she made her acting debut in Guilty alongside Kiara Advani and has since built a solid career across Ray, Gram Chikitsalay, and Monica, O My Darling. Meanwhile, Sharan is best known for directing Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.