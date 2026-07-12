Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma glow with love in wedding photos
What's the story
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for her performances in Gram Chikitsalay and Monica O My Darling, has shared the first pictures from her wedding with filmmaker Sharan Sharma. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday at their Mumbai residence. The actor took to social media to share beautiful pictures from the intimate affair.
Wedding attire
Looking at the couple's wedding in pictures
Kapoor opted for a classic red saree, while Sharma complemented her in a cream kurta-pyjama. The couple looked at ease in the pictures shared online. One photo shows Kapoor signing the wedding register, while another captures the couple mid-laugh. The caption chosen by Kapoor was from the song Tu Hain Toh: "tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta." The couple reportedly started dating in 2022 but kept their relationship largely private.
Reception plans
A look at Kapoor's career and upcoming reception details
A grand reception is expected to be held in Mumbai on Sunday. However, details about the venue and guest list are still under wraps. Kapoor comes from a family with deep industry roots; she made her acting debut in Guilty alongside Kiara Advani and has since built a solid career across Ray, Gram Chikitsalay, and Monica, O My Darling. Meanwhile, Sharan is best known for directing Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.