Only time for truth: Akashdeep Saigal addresses feud with Salman

Actor Akashdeep Saigal , who is currently seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Naagin 7, has addressed rumors about his career being affected by his infamous altercation with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 5 . In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said he is focusing on positivity and personal growth. He also spoke about his future plans in the television industry.

Statement Saigal on cosmic shift and past controversies In his cryptic response, Saigal said, "We are living in a time of profound cosmic shift. The Satyug is on its way. The Father Sun is getting closer to Mother Earth, and as that light intensifies, shadows are falling everywhere." He added, "In this era, only the flames of truth are rising across the galaxy. Small talk, past controversies, and manufactured noise, that is the path of the shadow, and it is a path I simply do not follow."

Career focus 'Don't have time for anything less than truth' Saigal further said, "People in the media who follow the path of shadow can save that narrative for another profile to sell their articles. But when you speak with flames ignited by the Supreme Adishakti, the shadows dissolve, and the noise and greed just end." "I don't have the time or the frequency for anything less than truth. What I hold in my heart is only blessings and love for everyone, the aware and the lost, alike."

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Career trajectory His plans in the television industry Saigal, who is currently busy with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Naagin 7, said he "lives entirely in the now." He added, "Right now, my schedule is completely locked in with Kyunki, Naagin 7, and my spiritual universe, and giving my 100% to these massive universes takes all my bandwidth." "Moving forward, I am open to anything that challenges my spirit and has a profound impact, but for now, I am exactly where I need to be."

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