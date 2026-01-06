'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' hits Netflix this January
The Telugu fantasy action film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is coming to Netflix on January 9, 2026.
Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, with the story centering on twin brothers fighting biowarfare and mystical threats at the Maha Kumbha Mela to protect scientist Janani (Harshaali Malhotra).
The cast also features Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, and Saswata Chatterjee.
Where can you watch it?
Netflix has bagged exclusive streaming rights for Akhanda 2 in five languages.
The movie was already released in theaters in December 2025 across three formats—3D, 2D, and EPIQ—after overcoming a legal dispute that was settled by the Madras High Court.
How's it doing?
Reviews have been mixed so far. Audiences enjoyed Balakrishna's powerful presence and the film's action-packed themes and music, though some felt the pacing could be better.
Still, it saw some level of audience turnout before its digital debut.