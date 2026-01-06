'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' hits Netflix this January

Netflix has bagged exclusive streaming rights for Akhanda 2 in five languages. The movie was already released in theaters in December 2025 across three formats—3D, 2D, and EPIQ—after overcoming a legal dispute that was settled by the Madras High Court .

How's it doing?

Reviews have been mixed so far. Audiences enjoyed Balakrishna's powerful presence and the film's action-packed themes and music, though some felt the pacing could be better.

Still, it saw some level of audience turnout before its digital debut.