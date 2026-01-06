Next Article
'Naai Sekar': Soul-swap comedy now streaming on SunNXT
Entertainment
Naai Sekar, the 2022 Tamil comedy-drama, is now available to stream on SunNXT.
The film follows Sekar (Sathish), an IT guy who dislikes his job and dogs—until a bite from his neighbor's experimental dog leads to a hilarious soul swap.
What's the vibe?
Expect plenty of laughs as Sekar suddenly finds himself barking at work and displaying dog-like traits, while the dog enjoys life as a human.
The movie leans into its quirky concept with supporting roles from George Maryan and more.
How are people reacting?
Reviews are mixed: some viewers liked the fun premise, but others felt the jokes didn't always land.
It currently sits at 4.8/10 on IMDb, so it's more of a light watch if you're in the mood for something silly.