'Naai Sekar': Soul-swap comedy now streaming on SunNXT

Expect plenty of laughs as Sekar suddenly finds himself barking at work and displaying dog-like traits, while the dog enjoys life as a human. The movie leans into its quirky concept with supporting roles from George Maryan and more.

How are people reacting?

Reviews are mixed: some viewers liked the fun premise, but others felt the jokes didn't always land.

It currently sits at 4.8/10 on IMDb, so it's more of a light watch if you're in the mood for something silly.