Akhtar defends 'Dhurandhar' against propaganda claims, praises 1st part
Entertainment
The Dhurandhar film series has faced criticism for allegedly pushing a "propaganda" agenda, but screenwriter Javed Akhtar isn't having it.
At a recent award event, he shared his admiration for the franchise, especially the first part, and questioned why people are so quick to label different viewpoints as propaganda.
The cast includes Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.
Akhtar calls 'Propaganda' label oversimplified
Akhtar pointed out that every movie comes with its own ideology, and audiences naturally see things differently.
He argued that calling something propaganda is an oversimplification and defended filmmakers' right to share their perspectives.
He also commented on the film's wider reception.
The first film dropped in December 2025, with the sequel following this March.