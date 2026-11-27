Akhtar starts RD Burman biopic filming in Worli Koliwada
Farhan Akhtar has officially started filming the RD Burman biopic, stepping into the shoes of the iconic composer.
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the shoot began this week at Worli Koliwada with a fairly elaborate song sequence choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
Filming is set to continue through December.
Film aims immersive RD Burman portrayal
This isn't just another biopic: It's designed as an immersive dive into Burman's musical world.
The team kicked things off with a song sequence, showing how committed they are to capturing his sound authentically.
Akhtar is working closely with Pandey to make sure Burman's world comes alive on screen.
Expect some of Burman's musical moments for anyone curious about what made him such a legend in Bollywood music.