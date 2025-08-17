Next Article
'Akkenam' on AhaTamil: Cast, plot, and how to watch
"Akkenam," the latest Tamil action thriller directed by Uday K and produced by Arun Pandian, just dropped on AhaTamil after its July 4, 2025 theatrical release.
The story follows a cab driver and a recently freed convict who team up to protect innocent lives from a dangerous threat.
What is the story of 'Akkenam?'
Starring Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, and Ramesh Thilak, the film centers on this unexpected partnership as they face tough odds together.
With themes of redemption and survival woven into its fast-paced storyline, "Akkenam" promises an engaging watch—now just a click away for your next movie night at home.