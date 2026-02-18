Not trailer, but 'Bhooth Bangla' song attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
In a unique marketing move, the makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla have decided to attach its first song with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, reported Mid-Day. This strategy is aimed at creating buzz for the Priyadarshan-directed horror-comedy by introducing it through a popular medium. The action drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theaters on March 19.
Song strategy
This is why the strategy was adopted
A source close to the project revealed that producer Ektaa R Kapoor believes releasing the track will create more impact than a trailer or a dialogue promo. The source said, "Akshay and Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa benefitted immensely from its title song, Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa." "So this time with Pritam having composed another song that has the potential to become a chartbuster, Ektaa felt it would catch on among listeners and create buzz around Bhooth Bangla."
Song details
More about the film and its song
The source further revealed that the song was shot on "a grand scale" with Kumar and over 100 background dancers. A spooky mansion set was also built for the shoot, in line with the film's theme of black magic. The movie also stars Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Kumar.