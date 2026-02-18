Not trailer, but 'Bhooth Bangla' song attached to 'Dhurandhar 2'

Song strategy

This is why the strategy was adopted

A source close to the project revealed that producer Ektaa R Kapoor believes releasing the track will create more impact than a trailer or a dialogue promo. The source said, "Akshay and Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa benefitted immensely from its title song, Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa." "So this time with Pritam having composed another song that has the potential to become a chartbuster, Ektaa felt it would catch on among listeners and create buzz around Bhooth Bangla."