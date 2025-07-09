Next Article
Akshay Kumar allegedly uses teleprompter in Kannappa
Akshay Kumar is getting some heat online after a clip from his upcoming film Kannappa went viral.
In the video, where he plays Lord Shiva, fans noticed his eyes moving in a way that made them think he was reading lines off a teleprompter.
This isn't the first time—similar talk popped up around his last movie Sarfira too.
Fans expect more effort from big stars
Many fans are now calling out Kumar for what they see as a lack of preparation, especially considering his reported ₹100 crore fee per film.
There's disappointment in the air, with some saying they expect more effort from such a big star.
Despite all this, Kumar hasn't commented and is still busy juggling new projects like Hera Pheri 3 and Housefull 5.