Next Article
Sonakshi Sinha finds romance more challenging than action
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her roles since Dabangg, opened up about feeling awkward during romantic scenes.
She admitted, "I feel a bit weird romancing someone when they're not actually there. I get very conscious," and finds these moments tougher than action sequences.
Sonakshi's upcoming film and dream co-stars
She's gearing up for her thriller Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh Sinha, which hits theaters July 18.
Sonakshi also shared she'd love to work with stars like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan someday.
Actress' personal life and other projects
On the personal side, Sonakshi just celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Zaheer Iqbal and continues to explore new roles—including a recent project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi.