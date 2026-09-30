Akshay Kumar-Rana Daggubati to lead pan-India film 'Mahakaal'
What's the story
Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati are reuniting for an upcoming mythological-historical film titled Mahakaal. The project will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti, and reports surrounding the same have been going around for a while. But Mondeti recently revealed to Filmfare how the film came into being, thereby confirming things. He said that the actors were keen on collaborating on a pan-India project after their previous action thriller Baby (2015).
Script details
How the 'Mahakaal' script came into being
Mondeti revealed that he met Daggubati, who expressed the need for a compelling script that appeals to all audiences.
This prompted Mondeti to develop a story set in Ujjaini (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh).
He said, "I have been working on the script for over six months, and it is nearing completion."
"This phase has been very exciting because while researching for the Mahakaal script, I could experience the vibes I got while writing the action-adventure Karthikeya 2."
Film's theme
Mondeti on the setting of the film
The film will delve into the rich history and culture of Madhya Pradesh.
Mondeti confirmed that Mahakaal will be set in modern times with historical elements woven into the narrative.
He said, "The story also has a supernatural element to it."
"We have taken the Sthalapurana (regional or oral account that narrates the sacred history) and historical elements/incidents associated with the place and have weaved a script set in the present day."
Character details
What about Kumar and Daggubati's roles?
When asked about the roles of Kumar and Daggubati, Mondeti remained tight-lipped. He said, "It's too early to reveal, but we are designing interesting roles for them. Their characters will be a complete departure."
The film is set to go on floors in February 2027, with Karthik Ghattamaneni as the cinematographer. Karan Johar will bankroll it, and a producer from the Telugu film industry is likely to join the project.