Akshay Kumar-Rana Daggubati to lead pan-India film 'Mahakaal' 

Mondeti revealed that he met Daggubati, who expressed the need for a compelling script that appeals to all audiences.

This prompted Mondeti to develop a story set in Ujjaini (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh).

He said, "I have been working on the script for over six months, and it is nearing completion."

"This phase has been very exciting because while researching for the Mahakaal script, I could experience the vibes I got while writing the action-adventure Karthikeya 2."