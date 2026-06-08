'Welcome 3': Akshay charges just ₹1.8cr, opts for profit-sharing
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to lead the comedy film Welcome To The Jungle. A recent report by Free Press Journal has revealed that the movie has already recovered a major chunk of its investment through ancillary rights sales. The makers have reportedly raked in around ₹120 crore from OTT, satellite, audio, and other rights sales.
Remuneration details
Kumar's upfront fee and profit-sharing clause
The report also claims that Kumar has charged only ₹1.8 crore as his upfront remuneration for the project. However, it adds that the actor has included a profit-sharing clause in his agreement, reflecting his confidence in the film's box-office performance. Under this arrangement, Kumar is expected to receive 72% of the film's Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) earnings while the producer retains 28%.
Brand leverage
Strong brand value of 'Welcome' franchise
The report adds that the strong reputation of the Welcome brand has helped the producers seal lucrative pre-release deals. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others. It's the third part in the comedy franchise after Welcome and Welcome Back. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it will release on June 26.
Other examples
Backend profit-sharing deals in Bollywood
Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have also often opted for a lower upfront fee in exchange for a share in a movie's profits. Interestingly, producer Jyoti Deshpande recently revealed that both actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar opted for a reduced fixed fee and locked backend profit-sharing agreements for Dhurandhar.