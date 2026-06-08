'Welcome 3': Akshay charges just ₹1.8cr, opts for profit-sharing

Remuneration details

Kumar's upfront fee and profit-sharing clause

The report also claims that Kumar has charged only ₹1.8 crore as his upfront remuneration for the project. However, it adds that the actor has included a profit-sharing clause in his agreement, reflecting his confidence in the film's box-office performance. Under this arrangement, Kumar is expected to receive 72% of the film's Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) earnings while the producer retains 28%.