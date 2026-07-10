Akshay Kumar 'concerned' about 'dear friend' Rajesh Sharma amid hospitalization
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed his concern for his "dear friend" and co-star Rajesh Sharma, who was recently hospitalized in Kolkata after a health scare. The incident reportedly occurred due to an insect bite while shooting for Prabhas's Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. On Thursday evening, Kumar shared a picture with Sharma on X (formerly Twitter) and wished him a speedy recovery.
Message
'Jaldi theek ho ja yaar'
Kumar wrote, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting." "Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon, friend. We have to sit and laugh a lot)." The two actors have previously worked together in films like Special 26, Laxmii, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Bhooth Bangla.
Twitter Post
See Kumar's post here
Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai. pic.twitter.com/n8yH6IYxKH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2026
Investigation request
AICWA demands investigation into Sharma's illness
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sharma's sudden illness. In a press statement, the association expressed concern over the veteran actor's deteriorating health and questioned the working conditions on film sets. They stated that "the film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist."
Industry concerns
'Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets...'
The AICWA further highlighted their concerns about the working conditions in the film industry. They stated, "AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country." "Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences." Meanwhile, Sharma is reportedly out of danger.