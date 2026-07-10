Akshay Kumar 'concerned' about 'dear friend' Rajesh Sharma amid hospitalization

Industry concerns

'Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets...'

The AICWA further highlighted their concerns about the working conditions in the film industry. They stated, "AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country." "Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences." Meanwhile, Sharma is reportedly out of danger.