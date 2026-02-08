Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn in 'Golmaal 5'
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is stepping into the Golmaal universe as the main antagonist, teaming up with Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's much-loved comedy series.
Filming kicks off in Mumbai in March 2026; no release date has been announced.
This time, Shetty is giving the story a fresh spin by adapting the classic Do Aur Do Paanch, promising plenty of laughs and wild antics.
'Golmaal' gang is back with more laughs
Kumar and Devgn will face off in a comedy, bringing an all-new Tom-and-Jerry-style rivalry to screens.
Fan favorites like Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and more are returning, while Kareena Kapoor Khan might also rejoin the crew.
With previous Golmaal films raking in over ₹668 crore together, expectations (and excitement) are sky-high for this next chapter.