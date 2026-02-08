Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn in 'Golmaal 5' Entertainment Feb 08, 2026

Akshay Kumar is stepping into the Golmaal universe as the main antagonist, teaming up with Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's much-loved comedy series.

Filming kicks off in Mumbai in March 2026; no release date has been announced.

This time, Shetty is giving the story a fresh spin by adapting the classic Do Aur Do Paanch, promising plenty of laughs and wild antics.