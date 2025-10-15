Akshay Kumar moves court against illegal AI impersonation
Akshay Kumar has filed a case in the Bombay High Court, asking for protection of his personality rights after unknown groups allegedly used AI to mimic his name, face, voice, and even mannerisms.
The court is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday.
What are personality rights?
Personality rights let people control how their image and identity are used—think "right of publicity" and "right to privacy."
In India, these rights aren't spelled out in law but courts do recognize them, especially with deepfakes and fake endorsements on the rise.
Akshay joins other Bollywood celebs in legal battle against AI
Akshay's move follows a wave of Bollywood celebs—like Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—taking legal steps against AI-generated fakes and digital impersonation.
Courts have already stepped in for others like Asha Bhosle and Suniel Shetty, showing just how seriously this issue is being taken now.