Akshay not part of Karan Johar's period thriller, team clarifies
What's the story
Recently, reports surfaced that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to collaborate with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati for a period thriller under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, a senior representative of Kumar has dismissed these claims. They recently told Pinkvilla, "It's not true. It's fake." The project was reported to be directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya and Thandel fame. Dharma Productions has yet to officially confirm or deny the rumored project.
Career update
Kumar riding high on 'Bhooth Bangla' success
Meanwhile, Kumar is riding high on the success of his latest release, Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, is expected to become a clean hit at the box office due to its positive audience reviews. The movie marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Kumar after over a decade and also stars Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and the late Asrani. Notably, Kumar's recent films, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3, also performed well at the box office.
Upcoming ventures
Other projects in Kumar's kitty
Kumar will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, set to release on June 26. He is also working on a family comedy-drama with Anees Bazmee and Golmaal 5, both slated for a 2027 release. Interestingly, he will play the main villain in Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's comic caper Golmaal 5. His other upcoming projects include Bhagam Bhag 2 and Haiwaan.