Akshay not part of Karan Johar's period thriller, team clarifies

Career update

Kumar riding high on 'Bhooth Bangla' success

Meanwhile, Kumar is riding high on the success of his latest release, Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, is expected to become a clean hit at the box office due to its positive audience reviews. The movie marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Kumar after over a decade and also stars Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and the late Asrani. Notably, Kumar's recent films, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3, also performed well at the box office.