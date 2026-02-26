Akshay Kumar pauses 'Wheel of Fortune' for this reason

On his game show Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar paused the fun to salute the Indian police, calling their work a "thankless job" and pointing out, "For 830 Indians, a police officer has to do so much work." He wanted everyone to notice how much they do behind the scenes.

Kumar asked viewers to salute police officers Kumar talked about how police officers miss out on holidays like Holi or Republic Day because they're busy keeping things safe for everyone else.

He said, "The family wants them to come home, but they have to work," and encouraged viewers: next time you see an officer in uniform, give them a salute.

Episode featured real-life police officers This episode featured actual serving police officers.

Right before the Double Dhamaka round, Kumar spoke directly to viewers about their sacrifices—reminding everyone that while we celebrate, these officers are always working for our safety.