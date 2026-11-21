The caption for the promo on Instagram read, "When @akshaykumar suggested this pairing, I knew we were in for a riot...but even I wasn't prepared for THIS much entertainment!"

Kumar also brought his signature humor to the Rapid Fire segment.

When asked if he would rather have a year without sex or a year without working out, he quipped, "Isn't sex the best workout?"

This cheeky response is sure to elicit laughs from viewers.