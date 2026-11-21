'KWK9': Akshay Kumar-Ravi Kishan's episode brings humor, dance moves
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actor-politician Ravi Kishan will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 9, hosted by Karan Johar. The duo's episode is packed with humor, nostalgia, and dance moves, as seen in the promo. One of the standout moments from the promo is when Kishan teaches Kumar his viral meme hook step.
Rapid fire round
'I knew we were in for a riot'
The caption for the promo on Instagram read, "When @akshaykumar suggested this pairing, I knew we were in for a riot...but even I wasn't prepared for THIS much entertainment!"
Kumar also brought his signature humor to the Rapid Fire segment.
When asked if he would rather have a year without sex or a year without working out, he quipped, "Isn't sex the best workout?"
This cheeky response is sure to elicit laughs from viewers.
Actor's journey
When is the episode coming out?
The promo also features Kishan reminiscing about his journey in the film industry.
He humorously embraces his self-proclaimed title of "Bihar ka Brad Pitt."
The episode will be Kumar's fifth appearance on the show and Kishan's first.
Fans can watch the new episode on November 25 at 7:00pm on JioHotstar.