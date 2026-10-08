'Really saddened...': Akshay Kumar pays emotional tribute to Nana Patekar
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed his grief over the sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The two actors had worked together in the popular comedy film Welcome and more recently in Housefull 5. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kumar remembered Patekar as an exceptional actor who could captivate audiences with his performances without any over-the-top theatrics.
Heartfelt tribute
'He was one of those rare actors who never...'
Kumar wrote, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch."
"That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance...he was completely his own."
"I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5."
Twitter Post
See Kumar's tribute here
Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026
He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own.
I feel fortunate that we got to work together… pic.twitter.com/4t1X0UAfVG
Fond recollections
'You will be missed more than words can say'
Kumar further wrote, "There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind."
"It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say."
Meanwhile, the 75-year-old actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Goa.
Tragic end
More about Patekar's death
Reportedly, Patekar had severe chest pain at his home in Goa, after which a medical team was called to his flat.
When the medical team arrived, he was found unconscious and given chest compressions before being rushed to a private hospital in Dona Paula.
Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead at 5:20am on Thursday morning.