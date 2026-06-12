Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' now streaming on Netflix
What's the story
The horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has been released on Netflix. The movie was a commercial hit, earning over ₹269cr worldwide. It marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years and also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and the late Asrani.
Film overview
Plot of the film
Bhooth Bangla follows siblings Arjun (Kumar) and Meera (Palkar), who inherit an ancestral palace. Arjun decides to host his sister's wedding at the palace, ignoring local stories about Vadhusur, a demon believed to target newly married couples. It was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kumar.
Previous collaborations
Kumar and Priyadarshan's previous movies together
Priyadarshan and Kumar have previously worked on iconic comedy films such as Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Khatta Meetha, among others. Their upcoming collaboration, the thriller Haiwaan, is likely to release in August. Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher, it is the remake of Oppam, starring Mohanlal and helmed by Priyadarshan.