Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' now streaming on Netflix

Previous collaborations

Kumar and Priyadarshan's previous movies together

Priyadarshan and Kumar have previously worked on iconic comedy films such as Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Khatta Meetha, among others. Their upcoming collaboration, the thriller Haiwaan, is likely to release in August. Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher, it is the remake of Oppam, starring Mohanlal and helmed by Priyadarshan.