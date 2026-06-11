'Welcome to the Jungle' trailer was launched recently

'Welcome 3' trailer launch: Akshay pays tribute to Pankaj Dheer

By Isha Sharma 05:19 pm Jun 11, 202605:19 pm

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Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently launched the trailer for his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. At the event, he paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away in October 2025. "Main aapko yeh batana chahta hoon. I want to also mention about a very, very, very dear friend of mine in this film, Pankaj Dheer sahab, jo meri pehli film mein the mere saath," he said.