'Welcome 3' trailer launch: Akshay pays tribute to Pankaj Dheer
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Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently launched the trailer for his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. At the event, he paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away in October 2025. "Main aapko yeh batana chahta hoon. I want to also mention about a very, very, very dear friend of mine in this film, Pankaj Dheer sahab, jo meri pehli film mein the mere saath," he said.
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Kumar's emotional tribute to the late actor
Kumar continued, "Mere pehli film mein woh villain the mere saath, and jaise ki aap sab jaante hain, yeh unki aakhri film thi. I just want to mention about him. I love you, Pankaj, wherever you are." Dheer, who played a key role in Kumar's debut film, Saugandh (1991), passed away at 68 after a battle with cancer. His other notable projects include Mahabharata, Sanam Bewafa, and Sasural Simar Ka, among others.
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About 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Meanwhile, Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, and Raveena Tandon. It also features veteran actors Farida Jalal, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar. The third installment of the Welcome franchise is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and Rakesh Dang. It will be released on June 26.