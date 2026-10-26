Akshay Kumar's 'Mohra' to re-release on November 6

Deepinder Singh's Rimpy Films International will be re-releasing Mohra in a 4K remastered version, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The company has been teasing the re-release on social media for days.

Their Instagram Stories also confirmed plans to bring back other memorable films produced by Trimurti, such as Vidhaata (1982), Tridev (1989), Gupt (1994), and Yudh (1985).