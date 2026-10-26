Akshay Kumar's 'Mohra' to re-release on November 6
What's the story
The re-release of the 1994 cult classic film Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar and Naseeruddin Shah, has been confirmed by Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd. The classic action entertainer will return to theaters on November 6, during the Diwali week. Interestingly, it will be clashing with the highly anticipated Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.
Re-release details
These Hindi films might also return to theaters
Deepinder Singh's Rimpy Films International will be re-releasing Mohra in a 4K remastered version, Bollywood Hungama reported.
The company has been teasing the re-release on social media for days.
Their Instagram Stories also confirmed plans to bring back other memorable films produced by Trimurti, such as Vidhaata (1982), Tridev (1989), Gupt (1994), and Yudh (1985).
Screening location
'Ramayana' won't be screened at Agra's Heera Talkies
One of the cinemas screening Mohra will be Heera Talkies in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The single-screen theater will show Mohra in all four daily shows, meaning it won't screen Ramayana at all.
Interestingly, Rimpy Films International has also re-released Zora (2025), Rajiv Rai's latest directorial, this week. This film is also being screened at Agra's Heera Talkies.
Film history
Everything to know about 'Mohra'
Originally released on July 1, 1994, Mohra was a blockbuster due to its mass-appealing moments, ensemble cast, memorable performances, and evergreen music by Viju Shah.
The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Poonam Jhawer.
It was directed by Rai.