Akshay Kumar's alien thriller 'Samuk' wraps UK shoot
What's the story
The upcoming sci-fi action thriller Samuk, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Kanishk Varma, has completed its extensive shooting schedule in the UK. The production team will now head to Mumbai for a final 20-day shoot. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures and has been in development for over two years.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast of 'Samuk'
Samuk boasts a diverse cast including Rukmini Maitra, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu, and Sushant Singh.
The makers have kept the characters and plot details under wraps.
The film has also roped in international talent, with Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis on board to design the central alien creature.
Gillis is known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises.
Release details
Release date and production details
The Mumbai schedule will complete the remaining portions of Samuk, which reportedly saw nearly 80% of its shoot completed in the UK.
The film will be released in 2027 and reunites Kumar and Shah after 13 years.
Co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Samuk is being pitched as an epic theatrical experience that combines science fiction, action, and suspense.