Akshay Kumar's alien thriller 'Samuk' wraps UK shoot

Samuk boasts a diverse cast including Rukmini Maitra, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu, and Sushant Singh.

The makers have kept the characters and plot details under wraps.

The film has also roped in international talent, with Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis on board to design the central alien creature.

Gillis is known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises.