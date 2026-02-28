Akshay Kumar spins dancer's head, channels 'Bhooth Bangla's vibe Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Akshay Kumar is keeping things fun and quirky as he gears up for Bhooth Bangla's release on April 10.

At a recent event, he got everyone laughing by pretending to spin a young dancer's head 360 degrees—channeling the film's horror-comedy vibe.

The moment ended with a warm hug, and the song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge has already given a glimpse of Akshay's goofy side.