Akshay Kumar spins dancer's head, channels 'Bhooth Bangla's vibe
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is keeping things fun and quirky as he gears up for Bhooth Bangla's release on April 10.
At a recent event, he got everyone laughing by pretending to spin a young dancer's head 360 degrees—channeling the film's horror-comedy vibe.
The moment ended with a warm hug, and the song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge has already given a glimpse of Akshay's goofy side.
More about the film
Bhooth Bangla brings Akshay back together with director Priyadarshan, known for their hit comedies.
The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu.
Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films, the movie promises plenty of laughs mixed with supernatural twists.