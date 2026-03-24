Akshay Kumar confirms he's not lead in 'Golmaal 5'

Akshay Kumar has confirmed that he will not be playing the lead role in the upcoming film Golmaal 5 . Speaking to News18, he said, "I'm happy that they think I was good enough to be a part of Golmaal." " Ajay [Devgn] is the main hero. I'm not playing the main part. But what's wrong with it?"

Role outlook 'I look at a film as a film': Kumar Kumar further added, "I look at a film as a film and never think what I am going to be doing in it." "For me, it's far more important what the film is setting out to achieve. If I like the story, I'll do it." He also dismissed any insecurity about taking on a project headlined by his contemporary Devgn for years.

Past partnerships Previous collaborations of Kumar and Devgn Kumar and Devgn have previously worked together in films like Suhag, Khakee, and Insan. Golmaal 5 marks another collaboration between the two actors after their appearance in Singham Again. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty, who has helmed several successful projects featuring both actors.

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