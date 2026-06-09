Akshay, Vidya, Raashii shoot fun song for Bazmee film

Song details

Details about the song

The song will also offer glimpses of how Kumar and Khanna's characters first meet, with the latter playing his ex-girlfriend. The source said, "A set depicting the interiors of the lead couple's home, designed by Mayur Sharma, was put up at Royal Palms. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly shot parts of the song over three days." They also revealed that the team will land in Dehradun next month to film the remaining portions of the song.