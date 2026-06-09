Akshay, Vidya, Raashii shoot fun song for Bazmee film
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Raashii Khanna are shooting a fun, romantic song for their upcoming yet-untitled comedy-drama film, directed by Anees Bazmee. After completing the Kerala schedule in May, the team is now shooting at a set at Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai. A source revealed to Mid-Day that the song explores how Kumar and Balan's characters fell in love, and will also feature Khanna.
Song details
Details about the song
The song will also offer glimpses of how Kumar and Khanna's characters first meet, with the latter playing his ex-girlfriend. The source said, "A set depicting the interiors of the lead couple's home, designed by Mayur Sharma, was put up at Royal Palms. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly shot parts of the song over three days." They also revealed that the team will land in Dehradun next month to film the remaining portions of the song.
Collaborations
Kumar, Balan's previous collaborations
The movie will also mark Kumar and Balan's reunion. The two have been a part of several successful films in the past, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Mission Mangal. On the other hand, Khanna last appeared in the 2025 Hindi film, 120 Bahadur. The upcoming film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations and will likely release in theaters in December 2026.