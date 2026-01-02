Akshay Kumar's quirky new look in 'Wheel of Fortune India' promo
Sony Entertainment Television just dropped the first promo for Wheel of Fortune India, starring Akshay Kumar as Ramu—a servant who suddenly inherits a fortune.
Decked out in a pink shirt and diamond chain, Akshay flashes his signature grin and says, "Shabdo ki jaadugari kar sakti he kaarigari" (Words can work magic).
Fans are loving the comic vibes
The tagline—"Ab matter karega har ek akshar, jab ghumega jaadu ka chakkar"—sets the mood for wordplay and big wins.
Fans online are already comparing Akshay's comic timing here to his classic roles in Tees Maar Khan and Hera Pheri.
As one fan put it: "The OG Akshay Sir in Comic Avatar!"
Show launches early 2026 with game show twists
Wheel of Fortune India premieres early 2026 on Sony TV and Sony LIV.
Contestants will spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for cash prizes—all with an Indian twist.
This also marks Akshay's return to hosting after his Khatron Ke Khiladi days.