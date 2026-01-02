Akshay Kumar's quirky new look in 'Wheel of Fortune India' promo

Fans are loving the comic vibes

The tagline—"Ab matter karega har ek akshar, jab ghumega jaadu ka chakkar"—sets the mood for wordplay and big wins.

Fans online are already comparing Akshay's comic timing here to his classic roles in Tees Maar Khan and Hera Pheri.

As one fan put it: "The OG Akshay Sir in Comic Avatar!"