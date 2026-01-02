Next Article
Tollywood pushes back against online abuse
Entertainment
The Bengali film industry is calling out online harassment, asking Kolkata Police to step in after filmmakers and actors faced targeted attacks on social media—especially during movie releases.
These incidents have even dragged in family members and crossed the line with abusive comments and doctored images.
Film community wants real consequences
Industry leaders, including EIMPA president Piya Sengupta, met with police and cyber crime officials to demand action against rating manipulation and image tampering.
The community is hoping for strict punishment for offenders, aiming to make online spaces safer and more respectful for everyone involved in Tollywood.