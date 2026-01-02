Next Article
'Dhurandhar' becomes 1st Hindi film to cross ₹100cr in 4th week
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's action-packed "Dhurandhar," directed by Aditya Dhar, just made box office history.
It's the first Hindi film ever to earn over ₹100 crore in its fourth week, hitting ₹102.5 crore and setting a new benchmark for Bollywood blockbusters.
In numbers:
After four weeks, "Dhurandhar" has pulled in a massive ₹704 crore nett in India alone, with each week seeing impressive numbers—₹207.25 crore (week one), ₹253.25 crore (week two), and ₹172 crore (week three).
Outshining the rest
No other recent Hindi release comes close—"Pushpa 2" managed just half of Dhurandhar's fourth-week earnings at ₹50.65 crore.
Even hits like "Chhaava," "Stree 2," and "Jawan" couldn't match this streak, making Dhurandhar the clear box office champ right now.