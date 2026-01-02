'Dhurandhar' becomes 1st Hindi film to cross ₹100cr in 4th week Entertainment Jan 02, 2026

Ranveer Singh's action-packed "Dhurandhar," directed by Aditya Dhar, just made box office history.

It's the first Hindi film ever to earn over ₹100 crore in its fourth week, hitting ₹102.5 crore and setting a new benchmark for Bollywood blockbusters.