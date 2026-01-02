Canadian actor's fight for assisted death sparks debate on mental health rights

Claire Brosseau, a Canadian actress and comedian, is asking for medical assistance in dying (MAID) after decades battling severe mental health issues. She's tried over 25 medications and countless therapies but says nothing has helped long-term. "It's been too much already. It's enough," Claire shared with The New York Times.

What's going on? Diagnosed with manic depression at 14, Claire has faced anxiety, eating disorders, substance abuse, and chronic suicidal thoughts.

Despite years of therapy—everything from talk sessions to ECT—she still struggles daily and has attempted suicide multiple times.

The legal fight Canadian law currently blocks MAID for people whose only condition is mental illness.

Claire applied anyway in 2021 and is now part of a lawsuit arguing that people with mental illnesses deserve the same rights as those with physical ones.

Lawmakers have delayed expanding MAID to include mental illness until at least 2027.