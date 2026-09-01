Akshay Oberoi claims he 'loved making' 'Toxic' amid trolling

Despite the mixed reviews, Toxic has been a commercial success. The film reportedly earned ₹100 crore in its first day.

Oberoi added, "It's been wonderful. I've never seen one of my films earn Rs 100 crore in a single day...so I'm extremely happy."

Oberoi also gave a shout-out to Siddharth Anand for Fighter, a film he starred in that went on to earn ₹358.89 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.