Akshay Oberoi claims he 'loved making' 'Toxic' amid trolling
What's the story
Akshay Oberoi, who plays a stylish gangster named Tony in Geetu Mohandas's Toxic, has defended the film against trolls. Speaking to NDTV, he said that despite mixed critical reception and some backlash, he is proud of the project. "I have no take. It's not my place to have a take. The movie has a whole different meaning for me. I'm super proud of the film. I loved making the film."
Box office success
Oberoi 'extremely happy' with 'Toxic's performance
Despite the mixed reviews, Toxic has been a commercial success. The film reportedly earned ₹100 crore in its first day.
Oberoi added, "It's been wonderful. I've never seen one of my films earn Rs 100 crore in a single day...so I'm extremely happy."
Oberoi also gave a shout-out to Siddharth Anand for Fighter, a film he starred in that went on to earn ₹358.89 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.
Director's influence
Oberoi praises filmmaker Mohandas
Oberoi expressed his admiration for Mohandas, saying he had always wanted to work with her.
He said, "I've been a fan of Geetu for a long time. I had watched Liar's Dice and Moothon, and I had always wished to work with her."
"So, I'm just so grateful for Toxic."
"It's a spectacle. It's bold. It's its own unique film. It'll always be special," he added about the film.
Box office figures
Film reportedly collected ₹265 crore gross
As for Toxic's box office performance, the film has collected ₹211 crore net in India and around ₹265 crore gross, per Sacnilk.
Despite the trolls and mixed reviews, Oberoi said he only sees it as a huge victory.
"For me, the numbers are enormous. For me, it's a huge victory," he said.
The film also stars Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth and Yash in the lead role.